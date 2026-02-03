<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mumbai">Mumbai</a> Police on Monday denied reports claiming the unit had issued an alert over an alleged spike in human trafficking involving minor children. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Police">police </a>said they “categorically deny” the claim circulating in the media and on social media platforms.</p><p>Taking to X, the Mumbai Police said, “Certain social media handles are misrepresenting data and indulging in rumour-mongering regarding cases of missing and kidnapped children. We categorically deny these claims.”</p>.Mumbai police get gangster Ravi Pujari’s custody in Remo D'Souza extortion case.<p>The police said steps are being taken against individuals “deliberately spreading false information and creating public panic”.</p>.<p>“Action, including the registration of FIRs against those deliberately spreading false information and creating public panic, is under process,” the statement added. </p><p><strong>What was the false information?</strong></p><p>The message, that went viral on social media platforms, alleged that 12 minors, including eight girls aged between 8 and 15, had gone missing across seven police station jurisdictions in Mumbai within a span of 36 hours.</p><p>According to the post, four children were said to have gone missing from Shivaji Park, two from Antop Hill, and three from areas such as Mankhurd and Bangur Nagar. </p>.Man who posted hate post in 2024 arrested at Mumbai airport by Mangaluru police.<p>It further claimed that kidnapping cases were registered and hinted at involvement of organised trafficking networks.</p><p>Several alarmed residents forwarded the post and urged authorities to issue a red alert. </p><p>The comments sections of the social media posts reflected widespread public fear as many questioned why the media had not highlighted the issue more prominently.</p><p>The police stepped in to address public anxiety by dismissing the claims as "rumour mongering". What is the police advisory to citizens?</p><p>The police urged residents not to believe baseless claims and unverified forwards on social media. </p><p>They further asked citizens to rely on official police handles and follow updates from them, warning that sharing false alerts can cause panic and may invite legal action.</p>