Dia Mirza, R Madhavan celebrate 20 years of 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'

Actors Dia Mirza and R Madhavan on Tuesday celebrated the 20-year anniversary of their romantic-drama film "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein", which marked the Bollywood debut of the duo.

The Gautham Menon directorial was a remake of the filmmaker's 2001 Tamil movie "Minnale", which also starred Madhavan.

"RHTDM", the popular acronym it is known by, followed the story of Madhav 'Maddy' Shastri (Madhavan) and Reena Malhotra (Mirza) who fall in love days before she is set to to get engaged to Rajeev, played by actor Saif Ali Khan.

Though not a hit upon its release, the film attained a cult status over the years, particularly for the charming chemistry between its leads and performance of its supporting cast -- Anupam Kher, Vrajesh Hirjee and Tannaz Irani.

The film's soundtrack by composer Harris Jayaraj and lyricist Sameer is still one of the most-loved Bollywood albums.

"RHTDM" was the launchpad for Mirza, who started her acting career a year after winning the title of Miss Asia Pacific International.

The actor took to Twitter and said she was touched by all the love coming her way.

"It’s been 20 years since my debut! What an amazing journey this has been. Humbling, gratifying, challenging. I hope to continue to learn and grow as an artist. Thank you all for your love and generosity. And a big thank you to team 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' #20YearsOfRHTDM," the 39-year-old actor wrote.

Madhavan took to Twitter and shared several fan tweets regarding the film. "RHTDM" was his Hindi debut, after a string of successful Tamil films like Mani Ratnam's "Alaipayuthey" and "Minnale".

While the movie still enjoys huge fan following, it has found criticism in the recent years for its idea of romance portrayed through Madhavan's character, labelled by many as "obsessive and toxic".

Filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani produced the film and to mark the occasion his production banner Pooja Entertainment posted a teaser from the film on the micro-blogging site.

"Kaise main kahu tujhse... 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'. Reliving this classic over and over again. Celebrating #20YearsOfRHTDM," the post read.

