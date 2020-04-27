Did you know the Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Khal Nayak' was to be made as a Hollywood movie?

Subhash Ghai is arguably one of the most popular and respected names in Hindi cinema. The Hero filmmaker is synonymous with entertaining commercial movies that hit the bull's eye more often than not. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the ace director recalled working on the cult hit Khal Nayak and said that the actioner was originally supposed to be made as a Hollywood flick but he refused to go through with it as he was not comfortable/familiar with the language.

Ghai added that he then tried to make Khal Nayak as a small art house film with Nana Patekar and Jackie Shroff as the parallel leads. This did not happen and the film was made on a bigger budget with commercial elements and a full-fledged love story. The Krantiveer star was replaced by Sanjay Dutt, who did full justice to the role.

Khal Nayak, which hit screens in 1993, revolved around what happens when a ruthless gangster falls in love with an undercover cop The blockbuster featured Madhuri Dixit as the leading lady and turned out be a game changer for the ‘Dhak Dhak’ sensation. It ruffled a few feathers with the bold Choli Ke Peeche song. The film was subsequently remade in Telugu as Khaidi No 1 with Vinod Kumar and Sukanya in the lead.

Coming back to Ghai, his last directorial venture Kaanchi hit screens in 2015 and received negative reviews from most critics. The romantic-drama had a strong cast that included Kartik Aaryan, Rishi Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty.

He is currently working on Khal Nayak 2, which is likely to be as grand as the original film. It will also feature a new antagonist. Ghai is also preparing the script for the remake of Kalicharan, which was his debut film.