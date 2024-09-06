Diljit Dosanjh joins cast of 'Border 2'

New Delhi: Actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh has boarded the star-studded cast of war drama Border 2, the makers announced on Friday.

Dosanjh, currently basking in the glory of back-to-back successes of Amar Singh Chamkila and Crew, will feature alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in the follow-up.

"The Border 2 family just got bigger! Welcoming the incredible Diljit Dosanjh to the epic saga," T-Series posted on its social media handles.