Diljit Dosanjh to appear on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'

New Delhi: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to make an appearance on American talk show The Tonight Show, presented by Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon will host Dosanjh, a popular name in Punjabi cinema and music industry, on the June 17 episode of the long-running show which airs weeknights on the US broadcaster NBC.

Dosanjh, who is currently on the North American leg of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour', shared about his appearance on his Instagram page on Tuesday.