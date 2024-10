Diljit sets stage on fire at 2nd Delhi show of 'Dil-Luminati India Tour', asks audience to dream big

The singer regaled an approximately 40,000-strong crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in two-hour set, which saw his perform to songs, including 5 Taara, Do You Know, GOAT, Proper Patola, Hass Hass, Lemonade, Kinni Kinni, Naina, Ikk Kudi, Clash, Lover, Khutti, and Patiala Peg.