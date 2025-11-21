<p>Ten of the total 26 Ministers in Bihar Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar"> Nitish Kumar</a>'s Cabinet carries a strong imprint of dynastic politics, with 10 ministers emerging from well-known political families. This includes sons and daughters of former ministers to spouses and in-laws of influential leaders. </p><p><em>Here's a look at 10 members of the Nitish Kumar's 26-member cabinet from political family backgrounds.</em> </p>.<p>He is the son of former minister Shakuni Choudhary and ex-MLA Parvati Devi.</p>.<p>He is the son of Union minister and ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, the son-in-law of MLA Jyoti Manjhi, and the husband of MLA Deepa Manjhi.</p>.<p>He is the son of Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha and the husband of MLA Snehlata.</p>.<p>She is the daughter of former Union minister Digvijay Singh and former MP Putul Kumari.</p>.<p>She is the daughter-in-law of ex-Union minister Captain Jai Narayan Nishad and the wife of former MP Ajay Nishad.</p>.<p>He is the son of former minister Mahavir Choudhary and the father of MP Shambhavi Choudhary.</p>.<p>He is the son of former MLA Jagdish Prasad Choudhary.</p>.<p>He is the son of former MLA Nabin Kishor Sinha.</p>.<p>He is the son of former minister Chandrika Ram and the brother of former MLA Anil Kumar.</p>.<p>She is the wife of former Samata Party district president Butan Singh.</p>