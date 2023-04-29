Dino Morea: Film industry is evolving every year

Bollywood actor Dino Morea was seen playing the antagonist in Telugu film ‘Agent’, which hit the screens on Friday. He is seen alongside Mammootty and Akhil Akinneni in the film. In an interview with Showtime, the actor tells us about the project and Bollywood. Excerpts:

‘Agent’ marks your debut into Telugu film industry. Have you been approached for more roles in the industry now?

It is the first offer I got in the Telugu film industry. I am now being approached for more roles, but I am not sure if they will materialise or not. The experience of shooting for ‘Agent’ was truly exciting.

Did you face any challenges?

Working with a new language was what I found quite challenging. I wanted to get my lines right so that the person who dubs for me doesn’t face a problem. The director wanted the scenes done in a certain way and I wanted to be perfect in that way.

What was your experience working with Mammootty?

It was just fantastic. Not often does one get opportunities to work with such legendary actors and this was my second time, the first being in ‘Kandukondain Kandukondain’ many years ago. To see him looking as wonderful as he was looking then was just remarkable.

You have been in the film industry for more than two decades. Have you observed any changes?

I have been in the film industry since 2000. The film industry is evolving every year. The audiences are evolving, and so are media formats. People now watch films on phones and laptops. Even the kind of cinema and shows we watch now has changed.

How different or similar is acting in south Indian films compared to Bollywood?

Acting for me is acting — be it in the Hindi film industry or in the Telugu or Malayalam or Kannada film industry. As long as I am acting — the job I do is the same. I have always been treated with respect in all industries. I’m grateful for the position I am in.

Projects in pipeline...

I am doing a Malayalam film ‘Bandra’. I will also be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’.