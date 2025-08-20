Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

‘Horticulture varsity not to be shut or merged’: N Chaluvarayaswamy

The debate was triggered by reports of recommendations reportedly made by the committee headed by retired chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar that agriculture & horticulture varsities be merged.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 23:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 23:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysore

Follow us on :

Follow Us