‘Horticulture varsity not to be shut or merged’: N Chaluvarayaswamy

<p>Bengaluru: Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy assured the Council that the government would not shut down or merge the Bagalkot Horticulture University.</p><p>The debate was triggered by reports of recommendations reportedly made by the committee headed by retired chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar that agriculture & horticulture varsities be merged. "The panel will submit report after session. Only then will we discuss it. For now, it will neither be shut nor merged," he said.</p>