Director Michael Sarnoski hopes 'A Quiet Place: Day One' gets a sequel

Asked about the possibility of a part two, Sarnoski told Variety: "Absolutely. I bet you will. But I don’t know — at this point, I’m just recovering from making this one. So I’m sure Paramount will come up with something very fun next." A Quiet Place: Day One follows the story of Sam (Nyong'o), a cancer patient, who gets trapped in New York City invaded by sound-sensitive aliens. As she tries to escape the danger along with her service cat Frodo, she meets Eric (Quinn), a young English law student trying to save his life from the invaders.