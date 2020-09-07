Director Shailendra Vyas on mixed response to 'JL 50': Need to take criticism sportingly

The recently-released web series JL 50, starring Abhay Deol, has mixed reviews with most critics stating it failed to do justice to the intriguing plot. In an email interview with DH, Shailendra Vyas -- the director of the SonyLiv original, says that he has no issues with the mixed response to his show as he believes in taking criticism sportingly. He also reveals that he wanted to release JL 50 as a movie but was forced to 'convert' it into a series due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series has received mixed reviews from most critics. How do you deal with criticism?

There is nothing called a 'perfect perception. Criticism is a positive thing as it helps us learn a lot and perfect our craft. In our field, we need to take criticism sportingly.

How did you come up with the story for JL 50?

JL 50 is (a) science fiction (series), and this genre has always fascinated me. However, I never thought that my next creation would belong to the Sci-Fi genre and that too in Bollywood. Ritika (Anand) who is the actress and among the producers of JL 50 asked me in 2016 to write a Sci-Fi movie with a time travel theme. I, however, ignored this at first. Later, I took up the challenge and decided to work on the script.

What type of research did you do while working on JL 50?

When I started writing JL 50, my focus was to highlight the strong connection India has always had with Science. Whenever I spoke about time travel, I was manipulated by the 'ye sab India mein nahin chalta' school of thought. I decided to study Indian history and was thrilled to learn how rich India is when it comes to scientific conclusions (knowledge). I wanted my audience to be more accepting of science.

How easy or difficult was the process of 'converting' JL 50 into a series?

Honestly speaking, it was the most difficult decision to take. I, however, understand that the (Covid-19) pandemic has not spared the film industry and had to take this difficult call as the most important thing for us was to ensure that the film reached the (target) audience.

How did you get interested in filmmaking?

There are plenty of artistes on my maternal side whereas my father's side has quite a few athletes. So, I was exposed to both (fields) from a tender age. As a child, I was extremely notorious and did not have interest in studies. It was not my thing.

After my mother's death in 2002, my father had a conversation with me about my career plans. I told him, I wanted to be a film director. My random answer made an impact on my father and he wanted me to go out of Delhi to pursue film studies. Later, I joined a popular institution and the rest is history.

Your favourite filmmakers?

There is a long list of filmmakers I have always adored. Its not possible to mention just one. I simply love the work of Guru Dutt, Shakti Samanta, Satyajit Ray and many more. Then we have Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shyam Benegal and so on

What are your future plans?

I just plan to keep making films while trying to master the art.