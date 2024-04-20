'Do Aur Do Pyaar' movie review: Feel good movie about complex marriages

Debutante filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is a modern take on love, marriage, and everything that surrounds it. The comedy-drama follows Anirudh (Pratik Gandhi) and Kavya (Vidya Balan) who are stuck in a loveless marriage. The working professionals have both created separate lives for themselves and their conversations stay limited to the mundane details of life. They rarely have deep conversations.
The film explores infidelity. Both the characters, married for over 10 years, are in love with other people. Kavya is in love with Vikram (Sendhil Ramamurthy), a photographer. Anirudh is in love with Nora (Ileana D’cruz), a struggling actress.
The film sees the characters find the love they still have for each other.
The storytelling is perfectly paired with music by 'The Local Train', Lucky Ali, and other artistes. The actors do a good job of bringing life to their characters. Their thoughts and feelings are not dependent on dialogues but are conveyed through their body language and through their silences.
Overall, the movie surely makes you laugh. But more importantly, it shows the institution of marriage in a new light and highlights the complexity of modern relationships.
(Published 20 April 2024, 00:47 IST)