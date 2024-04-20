'Do Aur Do Pyaar' movie review: Feel good movie about complex marriages

Debutante filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is a modern take on love, marriage, and everything that surrounds it. The comedy-drama follows Anirudh (Pratik Gandhi) and Kavya (Vidya Balan) who are stuck in a loveless marriage. The working professionals have both created separate lives for themselves and their conversations stay limited to the mundane details of life. They rarely have deep conversations.