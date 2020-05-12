Do you know the first Tamil films of these Bollywood actors?

It is no secret that Tamil stars have now and then tasted success in Bollywood and added a new dimension to their careers. However, fans often overlook the fact that over the years several popular names from Hindi cinema have tried their luck in Kollywood and expanded their fanbase. Here is a look at the first Tamil flicks of some popular B-town actors.
Tuesday 12 May 2020
- updated: 3:50 pm IST
Akshay Kumar (2.0, 2018)
Bollywood's favourite 'Khiladi' made his Kollywood debut with the 2018 release2.0, which featured him as the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. The film, directed by maverick filmmaker S Shankar, opened well at the box office and clicked with the target audience. Its cast also included Amy Jackson and Adil Hussain. (Credit:Facebook/@akshaykumarofficial)
Shah Rukh Khan (Hey Ram, 2000)
SRK played a supporting role in Kamal Haasan'sHey Ram,which remains his only Tamil film till date. The period drama, set in pre-independence India, did not do too well at the box office despite receiving rave reviews from all corners. (Credit: Facebook/@IamSRK)
Suniel Shetty (12B, 2001)
'Anna' made his K-town debut with the filmmaker Jeeva's12Band this gave his fans a reason to rejoice. Upon release, it received reasonably positive reviews and clicked with a section of the audience. Earlier this year, he made his Kollywood comeback with Rajinikanth'sDarbar. (Credit: Facebook/SunielShetty)
Nana Patekar (Bommalattam, 2006)
Patekar was a part of the Arjun Sarja and Kajal Aggarwal starrerBommalattam, which did not make much of an impact at the box office.(Credit: Screengrab/YouTube)
Jackie Shroff (Aaranya Kaandam, 2011)
Shroff, a bankable action star in the 80s, impressed fans with his gripping performance inAaranya Kaandamthat marked Thiagarajan Kumararaja's directorial debut. The film had an impressive cast that included Ravi Krishna and Sampath Raj. (Credit: Facebook/@JackieShroff)
Vivek Oberoi (Vivegam, 2017)
Oberoi, once considered to be one of the most promising names in Hindi cinema, gave the Kollywood audience a taste of his talents when he played the 'parallel lead' in Ajith Kumar'sVivegam. Unfortunately, the Siva-helmed flick underperformed at the box office, despite making a solid start. (Credit: Screengrab/YouTube)
Aftab Shivdasani (Bhaskar Oru Rascal, 2018
TheKasoorstar entered Tamil cinema with the commercially-unsuccessful Bhaskar Oru Rascal, a remake of Mammootty'sBhaskar The Rascal. (Credit: Facebook/@AftabShivdasani)
Boman Irani (Kaappaan, 2019)
Irani played a supporting role in Suriya'sKaappaan, the first Tamil film of his stellar career. Directed by KV Anand ofKOfame, the film did decent business despite receiving mixed reviews. (Credit: Facebook/@BomanIrani)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Petta, 2019)
Siddiqui impressed one and all with his powerful performance in Rajinikanth's Pongal hitPetta, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. Some critics even felt that he overpowered Vijay Sethupathi, which bears testimony to his abilities as a performer. (Credit: Twitter/@karthiksubbaraj)