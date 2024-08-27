Don't look back in anger: Oasis to reunite after 15 years for 2025 tour

Oasis said they would play a total of 14 gigs in Cardiff, Manchester – where the band was formed in 1991 – London, Edinburgh and Dublin, in the domestic leg of a world tour.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised," the band said in a statement on their website.

Tuesday's announcement follows a weekend of speculation about a reunion, which music streaming platform Spotify said had prompted a 160 per cent spike in streaming globally over a two hour period on Monday compared with the previous week.

A tour in 2025 will mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis' second album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, which included the singles Don't Look Back in Anger and Wonderwall.

The release of Roll with It from the album in August 1995 put Oasis head-to-head with rival Blur's Country House in a chart battle that was seized upon by the media. Blur won the coveted number one spot.

(What's the Story) Morning Glory? went on to sell more than 22 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling album of the 1990s in Britain and the band's breakthrough in the United States.

The Gallagher brothers were often at loggerheads when the band toured in the 1990s and their hostility continued afterwards.

"He thinks he's the man and I think I'm the man, do you know what I mean?" Liam said in 2017.