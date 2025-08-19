Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'DQ41' movie: Pooja Hegde roped in as leading lady opposite Dulquer Salmaan

Tentatively titled DQ41, the movie is a contemporary love story intertwined with rich drama and will see Pooja Hegde in a mesmerising avatar.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 12:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 12:42 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemapooja hegdeDulquer Salmaan

Follow us on :

Follow Us