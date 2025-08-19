'DQ41' movie: Pooja Hegde roped in as leading lady opposite Dulquer Salmaan

<p>Pooja Hegde is winning praises for her dance in <em>Coolie</em>, and she is also creating buzz in the industry about her next project. If sources are to be believed, the actress is excepted to be starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan in his upcoming movie. </p><p>Hegde has been roped in for the movie which is tentatively titled <em>DQ41. </em></p><p>On 4th August, Dulquer Salmaan and the filmmaker kickstarted the project with a <em>pooja</em> ceremony. The ceremony was graced by 'Natural star' Nani, who gave the clap, along with directors Srikanth Odela and Buchi Babu Sana. Held in Hyderabad, the <em>pooja</em> also witnessed the presence of Gunnam Sandeep and Ramya Gunnam.</p>.<p>Hegde, who has impressed audiences with her bubbly performances, is coming back after a long gap. Not only are the fans keen to see her share the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan, but they are also excited to see the actress work under the direction of Ravi Nelakuditi.</p><p>The film will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, marking the production house’s milestone 10th venture. </p><p>The movie is a contemporary love story intertwined with rich drama and will see Pooja Hegde in a mesmerising avatar.</p><p>Currently on the work front, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood film, <em>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</em>, wherein she will be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is touted to be a lighthearted rom-com, showcasing Pooja in an exciting, breezy avatar.</p>