<p>Los Angeles: Popular pop singer Dua Lipa got engaged to her boyfriend and British actor Callum Turner.</p>.<p>The Grammy winner, known for songs such as "Levitating", "Houdini", and "Dance The Night", confirmed the news to fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue.</p>.<p>"Yeah, we're engaged... It's very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever, it's a really special feeling," she said.</p>.<p>The "Break My Heart" singer said she received a custom-made ring from Turner, after he discussed about it with Lipa's best friends and her sister, Rina Lipa.</p>.<p>Asked if the couple is planning the wedding any time soon, Lipa, who has an on-going tour "Radical Optimism", said both are occupied with their schedules.</p>.<p>"I want to finish my tour, Callum's shooting, so we're just enjoying this period...I've never been someone who's really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I'm like: 'Oh, what would I wear?'" Turner, 30, has been a part of films like "The Boys in the Boat" and "Queen & Country". </p><p>The duo began dating in January last year. Lipa, 29, said they met each other for the first time in a cafe in London. </p>