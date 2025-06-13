Menu
Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner: It's very exciting

The Grammy winner, known for songs such as "Levitating", "Houdini", and "Dance The Night", confirmed the news to fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 09:43 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 09:43 IST
