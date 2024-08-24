Dwapara: Kannada number sung by Sardar a massive hit

A song from the Kannada film 'Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi' is topping the charts with a little over 2.6 crore views on YouTube.
Sung by Jaskaran Singh, ‘Dwapara daatuta, nannane nodalu’ is an upbeat love song with words by Nagendra Prasad. It has gone viral on other social media platforms as well.
The film stars Ganesh, Malavika and a host of well-known actors. Arjun Janya has scored the music.
Ganesh said on a show last week that about six lakh reels inspired by the song were in circulation. Most of them featured people dancing a hook step inspired by the video. Among the more popular dance reels are one by Nainika Thanaya, based in the US, and another by three school children in Raichur.
Jaskaran Singh, from Ludhiana, shot into the limelight on a Kannada music reality show.
Published 24 August 2024, 03:54 IST