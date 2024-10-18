'Easy, Take it Easy' first song from 'Maryade Prashne' out now – Sakkath Studio delivers a 'middle-class' anthem

<p>The team behind <em>Maryade Prashne</em>, Sakkath Studio, has launched the movie’s first single 'Easy, Take it Easy', and it’s receiving widespread acclaim as a middle-class anthem. Composed by Arjun Ramu with vocals from Shran Hruday and touching lyrics by Pramod Marvanthae, the song strikes a chord with listeners, reflecting the everyday experiences of middle-class life.</p><p>With its uplifting lyrics, each verse of the song offers encouragement, spreading a message of hope and inspiration for a fulfilling life. The team also released a music video that highlights Shran Hruday's singing, while offering a sneak peek of the film’s characters and plot. The visuals are refreshingly raw and are set to ignite curiosity about the film.</p>.<p>The video showcases actor Rakesh as a dedicated karyakartha, actively helping those in his neighborhood. Suneel Rao’s role embodies the food delivery sector, Poorna Chandra appears as a cab driver, and Teju Belawadi plays a salesgirl. The natural portrayal of a middle-class community, brimming with positive family interactions and blissful celebrations, adds an authentic touch to the film.</p><p>Known for delivering emotionally resonant and high-quality projects, Sakkath Studio has set the bar high once again with <em>Maryade Prashne</em>. The recently released posters and heartfelt single hint at a film that is both clean and classy, offering a candid yet cinematic narrative.</p><p>Released on Sakkath Studio’s YouTube channel, the song has struck a chord with audiences, receiving applause for its emotional and relatable themes. <em>Maryade Prashne</em>, set for a November 22 release, is fast becoming one of the year’s most anticipated films.</p>