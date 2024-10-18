Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Easy, Take it Easy' first song from 'Maryade Prashne' out now – Sakkath Studio delivers a 'middle-class' anthem

With its uplifting lyrics, each verse of the song offers encouragement, spreading a message of hope and inspiration for a fulfilling life.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 11:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 11:54 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada cinemaTrending NowKFI

Follow us on :

Follow Us