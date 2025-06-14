Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana' movie review: Quirky dark humour ruined by melodrama

The movie begins with Lohit (Diganth), a lefthander, who is attempting to kill himself.
Pranati A S
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 23:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana (Kannada) (Theatres)
2/5
Director:Samarth Kadkol
Cast:Diganth Dhanu Harsha Nidhi Subbaiah Nirup Bhandari
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 23:37 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie Reviewshowtime

Follow us on :

Follow Us