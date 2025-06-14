'Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana' movie review: Quirky dark humour ruined by melodrama

<p>Billed as a black comedy, ‘Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana’ checks most boxes. However, it comes across as a confused effort when it suddenly switches into melodrama mode and tries to deliver a message. </p>.<p>The movie begins with Lohit (Diganth), a lefthander, who is attempting to kill himself. When he’s about to take the plunge off a building, he is interrupted by a stranger (Nirup Bhandari). The two then take a walk in the neighbourhood as Lohit recalls events from his recent past. </p>.<p>Lohit meets his friend Pooja (Nidhi Subbaiah), in her apartment. The on-screen couple reunites 14 years after ‘Pancharangi’. Unfortunately, the reunion is short lived. Circumstances force Lohit to meet Radhika (Dhanu Harsha) in the apartment next door and then begin the mindless killings.</p>.<p>Diganth and Dhanu share great chemistry on screen, as they attempt to escape the obstacles confronting them. Diganth’s “absolutely clueless” body language, his childlike dialogue delivery along with a pinch of quirkiness is amusing to watch. </p>.<p>But that’s where the positives end. The climax turns sour and disappointing. Dhanu’s Radhika is well-written. It explores the stigmas associated with being different. She plays a vicious character — one that would not hesitate to push someone off a balcony to escape. But hey, she has had a traumatic childhood. Her character’s fate is quite upsetting. A director who started by focusing on the struggles of lefthanders, somehow, in the end, decided she must pay for her sins. </p>.<p>I had, instead, imagined Lohit and Radhika unapologetically walking off into the sunset and mindlessly partying in a beach shack in the post-credit scene.</p>