Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, China should firmly oppose any form of tariff, trade wars: Chinese envoy

Xu said the two countries should not allow the boundary question to define the current China-India relations and that bilateral trade should be expanded as it has "great potential".
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 17:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 17:36 IST
India NewsChinaNarendra ModiXi JinpingDonald Trumptrade warUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us