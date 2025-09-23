<p>New York: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Tuesday that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter NATO airspace, shortly after NATO nations condemned Moscow for violating Estonian airspace.</p>.Trump calls climate change ‘the greatest con job’ in UN speech.<p>"Yes I do," Trump told reporters when asked about whether he would support the move.</p><p>Trump made the comments to reporters before a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.</p>