Two GMU faculty among world's Top 2% Scientists List

Assistant Professor in Mathematics Madhukesh J K and Assistant Professor in Chemistry Harish N have been ranked among top scientists, globally
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 17:41 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 17:41 IST
