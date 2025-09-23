Two GMU faculty among world's Top 2% Scientists List

<p>Davangere/DHNS: Two faculty members of GM University have been ranked in the prestigious world’s Top 2% Scientists List compiled by Elsevier BV and Stanford University, USA.</p><p>According to a press note issued here by the university, Assistant Professor in Mathematics Madhukesh J K has been ranked in the top 2% scientists globally. His contributions to the field of Mathematics include over 130 research articles, two book chapters, and one book.</p><p>His research has garnered 3,280 citations, with 34 H-index and 83 i-10 index, underscoring the global impact of his work.</p><p>Assistant Professor in Chemistry Harish N has been honoured with a ranking in the global top 2% of scientists. Specialising in general and materials chemistry, he has published 56 research articles, which have garnered 2,159 citations, 24 H-index, and 40 i-10 index.</p><p>This recognition highlights the international research excellence of GMU faculty and reinforces the institution’s growing reputation for advancing scientific knowledge and innovation, said the release.<br>GMU Chancellor G M Lingaraju, Vice Chancellor S R Shankapal, Pro-Chancellor H D Maheshappa, Registrar Sunil Kumar B S, Advisor to the Research Department C S Ramesh, Dean of the Department of Research and Innovation Bharat K N have congratulated two distinguished professors.</p>