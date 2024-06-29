Home
'Ekam' finally sees the light of the day

In the first season, releasing next month, the series will narrate seven stories from the coastal belt of Karnataka, its culture, identity crises, moments of pain, joy and freedom.
Team Showtime
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 00:08 IST
Kannada web series ‘Ekam’, directed by Swaroop Elamon, will be released on a dedicated platform on July 13. Produced by Journeyman Films, and supported by Rakshit Shetty’s production house Paramvah, ‘Ekam’ was unable to get on any OTT platform.

In the first season, releasing next month, the series will narrate seven stories from the coastal belt of Karnataka, its culture, identity crises, moments of pain, joy and freedom. Prakash Raj, Raj B Shetty, Shine Shetty and Sanal Aman among others star in the film. It will stream on ekamtheseries.com. 

Published 29 June 2024, 00:08 IST
