English-language 'Squid Game' series by David Fincher in the works: Report

<p>Los Angeles: Acclaimed director David Fincher may have set a new <em>Squid Game</em> series as his next project at streaming service Netflix.</p>.<p>Sources told <em>Deadline</em> that while there has been speculation about Fincher's forthcoming work for months now, details are vague about the English iteration of the Korean-language original show which premiered in 2021.</p>.<p>Insiders also said Fincher, best known for <em>Se7en</em>, <em>The Fight Club</em>, <em>Zodiac</em>, and <em>Gone Girl</em>, could also first finish a film before likely committing his time to the <em>Squid Game</em> series in 2025.</p>.<p>Netflix had no comment.</p>.Bollywood did 'Squid Games' first? 'Luck' director sues Netflix over 'blatant rip-off'.<p>The report comes months before the premiere of the second season of the superhit series <em>Squid Game</em>, which will see Lee Jung-jae reprise his role of Seong Gi-hun.</p>.<p>This project would mark the first <em>Squid Game</em> scripted series offshoot.</p>.<p>Netflix already has an unscripted series called <em>Squid Game: The Challenge</em>. Based on original show director Hwang Dong-hyuk's work, the show has been renewed for a second season. A video game <em>Squid Game</em> franchise is also part of the series universe.</p>