Engrossing police procedural set in UP

After the recent success of two police procedurals, 'Dahaad' (Amazon Prime) and 'Kohrra' (Netflix), 'Kaalkoot' has high expectations to live up to. And it almost does, mainly because, at heart, it is not as much a story about a horrifying crime as it is about the human side of the investigators. These policemen at the Sirsa station keep you engrossed with their banter and fat egos, their insecurities and flaws, their casual misogyny and the wretchedness of their everyday life.