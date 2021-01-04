5 key takeaways from the trailer of Saif Ali Khan's web series 'Tandav'

The streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on Monday released the official trailer of the eagerly-awaited web series Tandav starring actor Saif Ali Khan. The video has created a fair deal of buzz among the Gen Y audience due to its presentation. With the show creating the right noises, here are the key takeaways from the Tandav trailer.

Punch dialogues glare?: Tandav is essentially a political thriller that revolves around a game of one-upmanship. Such shows usually make an impact only if they feature punch dialogues. House of Cards, for example, would not have emerged as a blockbuster had it not featured those catchy one-liners from Kevin Spacey. The trailer of Tandav--which features a reference to 'Chanakya Neeti'-- suggests that the series will have plenty of 'paisa vasool' punchlines, catering to the desi audience.

Saif in an intense role: Saif, who made an impressive OTT debut with Sacred Games, will be seen playing the role of a charismatic political leader named Samar in Tandav. The trailer suggests that he is a manipulative and selfish man willing to do whatever it takes to be 'the one'. He might be the right choice for the part as he had previously played negative roles in Omkara and Baazar.

An opportunity for Dimple Kapadia: Dimple, who was last seen in the Hollywood biggie Tenet, is set to make her digital debut with Tandav. The trailer suggests that her character is more manipulative than the one played by Saif and she has an ace up her sleeve. Many feel the show might give her an opportunity to reinvent herself while beginning a new innings.

A Bollywood-style thriller: The show apparently features top-notch production values, which is not too surprising given the fact that it has been directed by Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. The director might be the right choice for the show as he previously directed the Bollywood blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai, an action-thriller with mild political undertones.

Ample scope for all: Tandav might serve as an example of how writers can explore multiple subplots in a web series without diluting the main/central theme. The trailer suggests that the characters played by actor Kritika Kamra and Zeeshaan Ayyub are likely to get ample scope in the larger scheme of things even though Saif is the star attraction of the series.