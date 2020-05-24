7 feel good shows to watch during the extended coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the film industry to a standstill and deprived fans of a major source of entertainment. Luckily, the digital medium has emerged as the proverbial knight in shining armour for the janta in these testing times and made things a lot better. Here is a look at some popular ‘feel-good’ shows, which deserve a watch amid the extended lockdown
Little Things (Netflix)
A much-watch for those have lived in Mumbai, Little Things revolves around the small joys of life and touches upon the delicate nature of modern relationships Many feel, the show’s relatable presentation is its USP. (Credit: IMDb)
Go Fun Yourself (Voot Select)
Hosted by YouTube sensation Kusha Kapila, Go Fun Yourself is a 10-episode joyride that can be enjoyed anywhere and anytime. It features quite a few celebrity guests and compelling challenges. Kusha’s antics too add new dimension to the whole experience.(Credit: DH photo)
Malgudi Days Swami and Friends (Streaming on Amazon Prime)
A timeless classic, the show revolves around the exploits of the lovely and adorable Swami, who simply hates going to school. Malgudi Days Swami and Friends is a treat for the little ones and a nostalgia trip forgrown-ups.
Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2, featuring Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi in the lead, revolves around what happens when a young doctor is asked to conduct a cataract camp in a village. The show highlights the problems faced by the protagonist and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. (Credit: IMDb)
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 (Hotstar Dinsey +)
Featuring seasoned actors Satish Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 is delightful show that highlights the antics of a somewhat dysfunctional upper middle class Mumbai family. The one-liners are a feast for one and all.(Credit: PR Handout)
Jestination Unknown (Amazon Prime Video)
A funny and engaging show, Jestination Unknown revolves around the adventures of Vir Das as he travels across the length and breadth of the country to understand the essence of humour in India.(Credit: Amazon Prime Video)
Four More Shots (Amazon Prime Video)
Four More Shots, which is one of the well-packaged Amazon originals in the recent times, focuses on the bond between four good friends. The cast includes Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J.(Credit: Amazon Prime Video)