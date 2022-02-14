'Aandhi', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 'Jab We Met': 8 movies to watch on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day, a celebration of romance and companionship, is finally upon us much to the delight of lovebirds. While there are countless ways in which one can make the special day even more memorable, nothing beats the experience of binge-watching movies with your 'bae' and feeling the power of love. Here are some must-watch romantic movies that the celebrate essence of love.

Aandhi (1975)

Unlike the other entries on this list. Aandhi catered to a mature audience and highlighted the chequered relationship between an estranged couple who reunite under unexpected circumstances. Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen added depth to the emotionally-gripping narrative through their impeccable expressions and measured silences. The Gulzar-helmed drama did not do too well at the box office but helped 'Haribhai' win the Filmfare Award for 'Best Actor'.

Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981)

The K Balachander-directed romantic tragedy revolved around the strong bond between two lovers from different backgrounds. Kamal Haasan played a 'Tamil paiyaa' in the cult film, which marked his Bollywood debut. Rati Agnihotri, on the other hand, essayed the role of his lover Sapna-- a lively woman from a North Indian family. Ek Duuje Ke Liye, a remake of the Telugu classic Maro Charitra, emerged as a big hit at the box office due to its unforgettable songs and heartbreaking climax.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

The Nasir Hussain-backed classic was an adaptation of Romeo And Juliet, which revolved around the journey of two star-crossed lovers. It propelled Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla to stardom, establishing them as 'youth icons'. Pretty much everything about the cult movie--right from the hummable songs to the passionate romantic sequences-- was right as rain and helped it emerge as a big hit at the box office. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was remade in Telugu as Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi with Pawan Kalyan and Supriya in the lead.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol redefined the tenets of reel romance when they teamed up for the romantic-comedy Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, a film that has become an emotion over the years. The flick, which explored the romantic journey of friends-turned-lovers Raj and Simran, set the box office on fire due to SRK and Kajol's effortless performances and natural chemistry. DDLJ featured songs such as Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana and Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye, which remain popular even today.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)

Madhavan made fans go weak at the knees when he played the quintessential 'chocolate boy' in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which marked filmmaker Gautham Menon's Bollywood debut. His crackling chemistry with Dia Mirza captured the magic associated with falling in love quite well. The impressive soundtrack--which featured songs such as the breezy title and the intense Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana, helped the engaging narrative scale new heights. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, a remake of the Tamil film Minnale, featured Saif Ali Khan in a key role.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar teamed up for this delightful romantic comedy, which hit the right notes due to its well-placed punched and 'flimi' climax. 'Bhai' and Priyanka Chopra hit it out of the park with their chemistry while Akshay Kumar added a touch of 'wickedness' to the narrative with his portrayal of Sunny.

Jab We Met (2007)

Jab We Met is just what the doctor ordered for those carving some light-hearted entertainment. The Imtiaz Ali-directed flick clicked with fans due to the captivating reel dynamics between Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Shasha's Aditya proved to be the perfect foil to the bubbly Geet, making it easier for fans to relate to the quirky story. The blockbuster had an impressive supporting cast that included the late Dara Singh, Pavan Malhotra and Tarun Arora.



Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Aashiqui 2, which became a rage among the 'Gen Y' audience, dealt with the impact of professional insecurities on a romantic relationship. The film featured intense performances from Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, who played Rahul and Aarohi respectively, which received the proverbial thumbs up from critics. It was, however, the impressive soundtrack that proved to be its USP as songs such as Tum Hi Ho and Sunn Raha Hai became instant earworms.

Honourable mentions: Gehraiyaan (2022), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1998), Dil Bechara (2020), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Om Shanti Om (2007), Devdas (2002), Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

