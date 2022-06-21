Actor Diganth suffers neck injury in Goa

Kannada actor Diganth was airlifted from Goa to Bengaluru after he suffered what seems like a serious neck injury on Tuesday. The actor is learnt to have been on a family trip.

Reports said Diganth hurt himself while attempting a summersault near a beach. The 38-year-old was given first-aid in a hospital in Goa before he was airlifted to Bengaluru. He is set to receive treatment at the Manipal hospital. More details are awaited.

Diganth, an ardent fitness enthusiast, has been injury prone as he had suffered a grievous injury on his right eye during the shoot of the Hindi film 'Ticket to Bollywood' in 2017. His cornea was damaged when a stilleto hit him on the sets.

Married to actor Aindrita Ray, Diganth is awaiting the sequel of 'Gaalipata', a film that catapulted him to popularity in the Kannada film industry. 'Gaalipata 2' releases in theatres on August 12.