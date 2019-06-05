Actor Dinyar Contractor no more

Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passed away on Wednesday.

He was 79 and was suffering from old age related issues.

He was an actor, comedian, who was known for his work in stage, TV serials and films.

He acted in Gujarati theatre and Hindi theatre, as well as Hindi movies.

He started acting at school and began his professional career in 1966. He started working on television programs with Adi Marzban when Mumbai Doordarshan launched the DD-2 channel in Mumbai with Aao Marvao Meri Saathe, a Gujarati program. He was awarded the Padma Shri in January 2019.

He has acted in Bollywood films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Khiladi, Badshah, Daraar and 36 China Town and TV serials like Khichdi, Kabhi Idhar Kabhi Udhar, Hum Sab Ek Hain, Aaj Ke Shrimaan Shrimati.

Prime minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Contractor.

"Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers," Modi tweeted.

Actress-turned-politician and minister Smriti Irani said: "He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit & charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor - theatre legend, actor par excellence".