<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ola-electric">Ola Electric</a>'s founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhavish-aggarwal">Bhavish Aggarwal</a> on Tuesday sold a part of his personal shareholding in the company to fully release all promoter-level share pledges totalling Rs 260 crore, according to sources.</p><p>The transaction involved a combination of monetising a small part of the promoter holding and other personal incomes, they added.</p><p>As of the quarter ended September 2025, promoters and promoter group held 36.78 per cent stake in Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, as per data available on BSE.</p><p>The limited monetisation of personal shareholding by Aggarwal will completely release 3.93 per cent of previously pledged shares, making the founder-promoter debt-free, sources said.</p>.Ola pauses food delivery service, removes 'Foods' from app .<p>Subsequently, promoter-group holding in Ola Electric will come down to a tad over 34 per cent after the transaction.</p><p>The company is not expected to see further promoter pledges as the current one was done to seed fund AI startup Krutrim, which has re-emerged as a cloud infra player with positive cash flows, they added.</p><p>As the transaction was executed at the promoter level, it does not involve Ola Electric as a company and is unlikely to have any impact on the company's electric mobility business, operations, management, and financial position or long-term plans, sources said.</p><p>Shares of Ola Electric closed at Rs 34.50 apiece, down 7.73 per cent from the previous close.</p>