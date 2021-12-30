Actor Nora Fatehi tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Nora Fatehi has tested positive for Covid-19. She is currently in quarantine under the doctor's observation.

Nora's spokesperson said: "On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December."

"Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations."

The spokesperson confirmed that images of her being photographed are from earlier events and that Nora has "stepped nowhere out recently"