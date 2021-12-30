Actor Nora Fatehi tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Nora Fatehi tests positive for Covid-19

Nora is currently in quarantine

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 30 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 14:28 ist
Nora at the premiere of '83' in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

Actor Nora Fatehi has tested positive for Covid-19. She is currently in quarantine under the doctor's observation.

Nora's spokesperson said: "On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December."

"Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations."

The spokesperson confirmed that images of her being photographed are from earlier events and that Nora has "stepped nowhere out recently"

Nora Fatehi
bollywood
Entertainment News

