Actors need to keep pressing the refresh button, take up new challenges: Suriya

Actor Suriya, widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in Kollywood, says that actors need to constantly reinvent themselves by taking up new challenges in order to find success in the film industry. Speaking to DH as part of a round-table interaction with the national media, 'Nadippin Nayakan' added that passion for the craft is an important part of an artiste's journey

"You have to be sincere and keep pressing the refresh button. If you see most of my films, they have become history (old) now. It is important for stay connected with the younger generation (audience). All in all, passion (fror the craft) is the key to success in the film industry," he added

Suriya is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Soorarai Pottru, slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (November 12). The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, features Suriya in a new avatar and is inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

The actor says that playing a character inspired by/based on a real person is an 'exciting challenge' as the performance needs to be as real as possible. He added that he consciously avoided mimicking Gopinath while essaying the 'author-backed role' in Soorarai Pottru.

"We did not have to mimic Captain sir's mannerisms or his looks as we went with more of Maara (Suriya's name in Soorarai Pottru). The film is based on a few incidents from his life and has been told in a cinematic way. We also wanted to show the people who were around Gopinath sir during his journey," he said.

Soorarai Pottru was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers eventually opted for a 'direct to digital' premiere, skipping the theatrical route. The film was slated to stream on Amazon Prime from October 30 but failed to keep its date with the audience as the team was not able to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

It remains to be seen if Soorarai Pottru emerges as a digital blockbuster adding a new dimension to the 'theatre vs OTT' debate