Aditi Rao Hydari joins the cast of Sharwanand-Siddharth’s ‘Maha Samudram’

Popular actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who enjoys a strong fan following due to her striking screen presence and sincere performances, took to Twitter on Monday to confirm that she has joined the cast of Maha Samudram. The star said that she is looking forward to being part of the Telugu-Tamil bilingual and confessed that she is a bit nervous about being part of the magnum opus.

“Looking forward Water waveThank you for the warm welcome Folded hands A new story, a new journey and brand new butterflies in my tummy! #MahaSamudram,” (sic) she tweeted.

The AK Entertainments-backed Maha Samudram, directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX 100 fame, is touted to be a romantic action-drama and will be shot against a grand budget. It has a strong cast headlined by Sharwanand and Tamil actor Siddharth.

Aditi, who rose to stardom with Hindi movies such as Yeh Saali Zindagi and Murder 3, made an impact in the Tamil film industry with the Karthi-starrer Kaatru Veliyidai, adding a new dimension to her career. She was also seen in the Mysskin-helmed Psycho, co-starring Udayanidhi Stalin and Nithya Menen.

Aditi made her Tollywood debut with the 2018 release Sammohanam, impressing fans with her performance. The film, featuring Sudheer Babu in the lead, exceeded expectations at box office and this opened new avenues for the actress. She was also seen in Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Nani’s 25th movie V.

Many feel that Aditi is the right choice for Maha Samudram as she is a popular name in both industries.

Meanwhile, the Padmaavat star is going through a busy phase on the work front. She will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Tughlaq Darbar, co-starring ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi. She also has the Hindi movie The Girl on the Train and the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Hey Sinamika in her kitty.