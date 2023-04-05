Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' crosses Rs 50 crore mark at box office

Devgn's 'Bholaa' crosses Rs 50 crore mark at box office

Directed by Devgn and also starring Tabu, the film released in cinema halls on March 30

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 05 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 15:25 ist
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn during a promotional event for his film 'Bholaa'. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Ajay Devgn's Bholaa has earned over Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office, the makers said on Tuesday.

Directed by Devgn and also starring Tabu, the film released in cinema halls on March 30. It is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures.

In its opening weekend, the action entertainer had raised Rs 44.28 crore.

Also Read | Ayan Mukerji sets 'Brahmastra' part two and three release for 2026, 2027

In a press note, the maker said the film raised Rs 4.80 crore on Tuesday, which took its box office tally to Rs 53.68 crore.

Bholaa revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

It is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Bholaa also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao.

