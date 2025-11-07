Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade dragged by foreign fund outflows, weak global peers

US markets ended significantly lower on Thursday.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 04:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 04:48 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us