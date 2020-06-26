Ajith Kumar starrer ‘Valimai’ to get a theatrical release, says producer Boney Kapoor

Producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed that the eagerly-awaited Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai will not be skipping a theatrical release amid the Covid-19 crisis. He told Hindustan Times that the film has been designed for a big-screen experience and this rules out the possibility of it getting a digital-only release. The Wanted producer added that he believes in the ‘magic of the 70 mm screen’ as it offers a once in a lifetime experience.

The coronavirus outbreak brought the film industry to a standstill with most production houses pushing back the release dates of major movies. 83, Sooryavanshi, Nani’s V, the Vijay starrer Master and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar are a few biggies that failed to keep their date with the audience. The shoots of movies like Valimai, Acharya and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey were suspended to avoid large crowds, With theatres closed several films went in for an OTT release, skipping the theatrical route. Films such as Gulabo Sitabo, PonMagal Vandhal and Penguin have already had their digital premieres. The buzz is the movies like Laxmmi Bomb, Abhishek Bachchan’s Big Bull and Bhuj too might not get a release directly on streaming platforms.

Also Read: Coronavirus pandemic: Ajith Kumar starrer ‘Valimai’ likely to be postponed to 2021

Coming back to Valimai, it is being directed H Vinoth and features ‘Thala’ in a new avatar. Major portions of the actioner have been shot in exotic locations and have an international feel. A while ago, it was reported that Janhvi Kapoor would be seen in a key role in the movie and this piqued curiosity. This, however, is yet to be confirmed.

H Vinoth, Ajith and Boney had previously collaborated for the well-received Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Hindi hit Pink. Many feel fans might have high expectations from Valimai.

One is likely to get clarity on the release date once theatres reopen and things return to normal.