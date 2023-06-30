Akshay Kumar announces fifth part of 'Housefull' franchise, film to release on Diwali 2024

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the fifth instalment of his comedy franchise Housefull.
Tarun Mansukhani, known for movies Dostana and Drive, will direct Housefull 5, which will be released in theatres on Diwali 2024.
Also Read: 'RRR' team, Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam among new members invited to join Academy members list
Along with Kumar, actor Riteish Deshmukh will also return for the fifth chapter, to be produced by producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
"Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!" Kumar posted on his social media handles.
Get ready for FIVE times the madness! 💥
Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5
Directed by @Tarunmansukhani
See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024! @Riteishd @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/CbzMy0PxOO
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 30, 2023
The franchise started with 2010's "Housefull", which was followed by three sequels -- Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 3 (2016) and Housefull 4 (2019).
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar
Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study
Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino
Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal
Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards
Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down
In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur
PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University
Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids
Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’