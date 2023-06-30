'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar announces fifth part of 'Housefull' franchise, film to release on Diwali 2024

Along with Kumar, actor Riteish Deshmukh will also return for the fifth chapter, to be produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 30 2023, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 16:31 ist
Akshay Kumar announced the 5th instalment Housefull. Credit: Twitter/@akshaykumar

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the fifth instalment of his comedy franchise Housefull.

Tarun Mansukhani, known for movies Dostana and Drive, will direct Housefull 5, which will be released in theatres on Diwali 2024.

Also Read: 'RRR' team, Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam among new members invited to join Academy members list

Along with Kumar, actor Riteish Deshmukh will also return for the fifth chapter, to be produced by producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

"Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!" Kumar posted on his social media handles.

The franchise started with 2010's "Housefull", which was followed by three sequels -- Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 3 (2016) and Housefull 4 (2019).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Mumbai
bollywood
Akshay Kumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino

Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino

Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal

Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids

Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids

Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’

Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’

 