Alex Trebek, long-running 'Jeopardy!' host, dies at 80

Alex Trebek, long-running host of 'Jeopardy!' game show, passes away at age 80

AP
AP, Los Angeles,
  • Nov 09 2020, 03:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 10:06 ist
Alex Trebek. Credit: AFP

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. He was 80.

Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him, Jeopardy! studio Sony said in a statement.

Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years. He was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly.

He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

The Canadian-born Trebek was more than qualified for the job, having started his game show career on Reach for the Top in his native country.

Moving to the U.S. in 1973, he appeared on The Wizard of OddsClassic ConcentrationTo Tell the TruthHigh RollersThe USD 128,000 Question and Double Dare.

Hollywood
Cancer

