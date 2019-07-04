Amazon ropes in JA Bayona to direct 'LOTR' series

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 04 2019, 11:26am ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2019, 11:31am ist
Amazon ropes in JA Bayona to direct 'Lord of the Rings' series. (Reuters File Photo)

Filmmaker JA Bayona will be directing the initial two episodes of Amazon's upcoming "Lord of the Rings" adaptation.

The 44-year-old director, who most recently worked on the blockbuster "Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom", will also executive produce the series, reported Variety.

"JRR Tolkien created one of the most extraordinary and inspiring stories of all time, and as a lifelong fan it is an honour and a joy to join this amazing team," Bayona said in a statement.

"I can't wait to take audiences around the world back to Middle-earth and have them discover the wonders of the Second Age, with a never-before-seen story," he added.

Recently, Bryan Cogman, who worked as a writer and co-executive producer on "Game of Thrones", boarded the project as a series consultant.

He is helping out the writing team of Patrick McKay and JD Payne, who was announced as series developers last year.

Amazon has made a multi-season production commitment to the TV series. It will produce the show in cooperation with the Estate of J R R Tolkien, publishing house HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros.

However, the series will not be a retelling of Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning trilogy. It will explore story set before the events in the first LOTR novel, "The Fellowship of the Ring". 

