American Music Awards to return for 2020 edition

The American Music Awards (AMAs) will be held on November 22 this year, ABC Network and Dick Clark Productions have announced.

It is, however, unclear in what format will the music gala return or whether an audience will be present in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reported Variety.

The nominations, which will be announced in October, include categories such as pop/rock, alternative rock, country, rap/hip-hop, soul/R&B, Latin, EDM, alongside awards for new artist of the year, collaboration of the year, video of the year, favourite song, and artist of the year.

The AMAs celebrate top music artistes across multiple genres and headline performances by performers.

Last year, singer Taylor Swift emerged the biggest winner in the history of AMAs with 28 total wins, beating King of Pop Michael Jackson's record of 24 all-time wins.

In addition to artist of the decade award, Swift bagged trophies in favourite album - pop/rock, favourite music video, favourite female artist - pop/rock, favourite artist - adult contemporary and artist of the year categories, making her the artiste with the most AMAs of all time.

Billie Eilish was named new artist of the year, with South Korean pop sensation BTS being recognised as tour of the year and Khalid receiving the favourite male artist trophy.