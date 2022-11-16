Amitabh Bachchan mourns death of his pet dog

Amitabh Bachchan mourns death of his pet dog

The actor diid not share the name of his pet on his post

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 16 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 19:58 ist
Big B took to social media to share pictures of himself holding his pet. Photo Credit: Twitter / @SrBachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the death of his pet dog and even penned an emotional note on Wednesday. Big B took to social media, where he shared a picture of himself holding a dog, a golden retriever, when he was just a puppy.

Alongside the image, he wrote: "Humare ek chote se dost; kaam ke shan! Fir yeh badhe ho jaate hai, aur ek din chor ke chale jaate hai. (Our little friend. Then he grew up and one day, left us)."

He did not share the name of his pet on his post. On the work front, Amitabh's latest release is Uunchaai directed by Sooraj Barjatiya. It also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra.

He is now gearing up for Project K, which stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amitabh Bachchan
Entertainment News
Pets
dogs
bollywood
Entertainment

What's Brewing

Students made to perform on Azan in Udupi school

Students made to perform on Azan in Udupi school

Tharoor slams trolls over comments on pic with woman

Tharoor slams trolls over comments on pic with woman

Modi's gifts for world leaders from Gujarat, Himachal

Modi's gifts for world leaders from Gujarat, Himachal

Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?

Which Republicans could run for president in 2024?

Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn

Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn

 