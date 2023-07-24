Amitabh Bachchan starts preparation for 'KBC' season 15

Amitabh Bachchan starts preparation for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15

Registration for the upcoming edition opened in April.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 24 2023, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 14:58 ist
Bachchan has hosted KBC since 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: Twitter/@SrBachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has begun preparing for the 15th edition of the popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

The 80-year-old actor, who has served as the host of the reality show since its inception except for one season, shared the update on his personal blog on Sunday.

"KBC preps have begun and the need to keep at it till the fluency develops and the errors and mistakes do not occur on set....We are human after all and mistakes do happen but the effort is ever made to avoid them.." he wrote.

Also Read | Quentin Tarantino was spotted at cinema seeing 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer'

Bachchan has hosted KBC since 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Registration for the upcoming edition opened in April.

On the film front, the screen icon will next be seen in Kalki 2898-AD and Section 84.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amitabh Bachchan
Kaun Banega Crorepati
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

 