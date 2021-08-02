'Annaatthe': Khushbu Sundar set to dub for Rajinkanth's upcoming movie

Actor Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter on Sunday (August 1) to confirm that she is set to dub for her upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe, starring Rajinikanth. The star said she was eager to watch 'Thalaiva' in action again.



"Will start dubbing for #Annathe soon. Can't wait to watch the one n only #SuperStar in action again," she tweeted.

Khushbu and Rajinikanth collaborated for quite a few films in the 1990s. Their last major release Pandian hit the screens in 1992. It was an action drama and revolved around what happens when the protagonist decides to avenge the murder of his sister's husband. The film hit the screens alongside Kamal Haasan's Thevar Magan and three other Diwali releases, emerging as an average grosser. It was directed by S P Muthuraman and had an impressive supporting cast that included Janagaraj and 'Kannada' Prabhakar.

Annaatthe has been directed by Siva and marks his first collaboration with 'Superstar'. The Siruthai helmer is going through a good phase on the work front and tasted success with the Pongal release Viswasam, which outperformed Petta at the box office. It remains to be seen whether Annaatthe helps him score another hit when it releases in theatres this Diwali

The film is touted to be a rural drama with an emotional storyline. It features Rajinikanth in a 'desi' avatar which is likely to be a treat for fans. The biggie has a strong cast that includes Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Nayanthara and Jagapathi Babu. It was previously reported that Telugu star Gopichand would be seen as the antagonist in the flick but the 'Macho Star' dismissed the rumours.

Coming back to Khushbu, she is busy with her political commitments. She contested from Thousand Lights on a BJP ticket during the recently-held Tamil Nadu Elections, losing to DMK's Ezhilan N. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, was supposed to form his party but decided against it due to health concerns.