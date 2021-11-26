'Antim' preview: Will Salman Khan score a big hit with 'massy' action drama?

Actor Salman Khan's latest movie Antim is slated to hit the screens on Friday much to the delight of 'Bhai' fans. While the gangster drama has garnered attention with its trailer, it is not perceived to be as big a release as Dabangg or Radhe. So, will the Mahesh Manjrekar-helmed flick prove to be a success despite the low-key promotions? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strengths

Salman has cemented his position as a bankable mass hero with releases such as Wanted, Dabangg and the Tiger series. His mere association with Antim should work in its favour.

Mahesh is no stranger to the gangster drama genre. He previously helmed Vaastav, which attained cult status. The fact that he understands the pulse of the mass audience should help Antim do well in 'B' and 'C' centres.

Weaknesses

Aayush Sharma, who plays a gangster in the film, is not an established star. He made his debut with Loveyatri, which sank without a trace. It will be interesting to see whether he is able to do justice to what appears to be an intense character.

The film's leading lady Mahima too is not a known name in Bollywood. She was part of the Telugu movie Mosagallu, which was released in Hindi, but this is the first Bollywood flick of her career. She really doesn't add much star power to Antim. The music isn't as catchy as expected.

Opportunities

This will be Salman's first theatrical release in nearly two years, something that should help it emerge as the top choice of die-hard 'Bhai' fans this weekend. The Covid-19 situation has improved over the past few months and things are set to return to normal. Sooryavanshi opened to a phenomenal response this Diwali, helping the industry regain its mojo. Antim comes at just about the right time.

Threats

The film will face competition from John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 as both caters to a mass audience. Moreover, cinemas in certain markets are still operating at 50 per cent capacity to ensure social distancing.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: