Apple Music brings reimagined Replay feature

We have reached the almost end of 2022 and it's the time of the year, to look back and remember the good times and cherish them. Similarly, Apple Music is offering a new Replay feature, which offers deep insights into what songs or genres, or artists you spent hours listening to the most.

Apple Music Replay comes with a refreshing visually appealing design and expanded listening insights. It also offers new functionality such as a fully personalised highlight reel. Also, subscribers will see well-curated playlists such as top songs, top albums, top artists, top genres, and more. And, Superfans can even discover whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favourite artist or genre.

Here's how to view the Replay 2022 chart:

For this feature to work correctly, users have to listen to the music for a particular number of hours for the algorithm to register the pattern and come up with a curated list. If you have been Apple Music for several months, then the playlist will be ready to listen to.

Step 1: Users can find Replay 22 on the Apple Music app or log in to the website with registered Apple ID.

Step 2: Once logged in, you can explore listening stats, listen on the site, and even share with family and friends too.



Apple Music Replay. Credit: Apple



It should be noted that the individual user's music listening pattern and insights are protected by default on the app. Apple will not share, sell or use it for any marketing materials or ads.

Also, Apple has revealed the list of the most popular Indian songs and artists of 2022. Excuses by Intense, AP Dhillon, and Gurinder Gill topped the music list and Arijit Singh was the leader among artists' charts. And, Hidden Gems (EP) by AP Dhillon was the most listened album on Apple Music.

Top 10 Songs (India) on Apple Music:

1) Excuses - Intense, AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill

2) Desires - AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill

3) Pasoori - Ali Sethi, Shae Gill

4) Insane - AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill

5) Ranjha - B. Praak, Jasleen Royal

6) Spaceship - AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon, Gminxr

7) Bijlee Bijlee - Harrdy Sandhu

8) Tere Te - AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill

9) Kesariya (From "Brahmastra”) - Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh, Pritam

10) Doobey (From "Gehraiyaan”) - Lothika, OAFF, Savera, Kausar Munir

Top 10 Artists (India) on Apple Music:

1) Arijit Singh

2) AP Dhillon

3) Pritam

4) Gurinder Gill

5) Sidhu Moose Wala

6) A.R. Rahman

7) Anirudh Ravichander

8) The Weeknd

9) Diljit Dosanjh

10) Gminxr

Top 10 Albums (India) on Apple Music:

1) Hidden Gems - EP - AP Dhillon

2) Moosetape - Sidhu Moose Wala

3) MoonChild Era - Diljit Dosanjh

4) Kabir Singh (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Vishal Mishra, Akhil Sachdeva, Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Amaal Mallik

5) Shershaah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi, B. Praak, Jasleen Royal, Javed Mohsin

6) Starboy - The Weeknd

7) Not by Chance - AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill, Money Musik

8) Harry's House - Harry Styles

9) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Pritam

10) Rockstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - A. R. Rahman

