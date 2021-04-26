As 'Nomadland' wins big at the Oscars, here's a look at winners in key categories

The Oscars 2021 are finally upon us much to the delight of movie buffs. The biggest name from the film fraternity are vying for top honours and a keen contest is on the cards in most categories. Here is the list of winners and nominees:

* 'W' indicates the winner in the category in question.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland (W)

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Sound of Metal

Directing

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland (W)

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round



Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father (W)

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States Vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland (W)

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Actress in a Supporting Role

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Yuh Jung-Youn - Minari (W)

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Olivia Colman - The Father

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah (W)

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

International Feature Film

Another Round - Denmark (W)

Collective - Romania

Better Days - Hong Kong

The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina

Costume Design

Ann Roth - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (W)

Trish Summerville - Mank

Alexandra Byrne - Emma

Bina Daigeler - Mulan

Massimo Cantini Parrini - Pinocchio

Cinematography

Erik Messerschmidt - Mank (W)

Joshua James Richards - Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael - The Trial of The Chicago 7

Sean Bobbitt - Judas and The Black Messiah

Dariusz Wolski - News of the World

Makeup & Hairstyling

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (W)

Pinocchio

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Visual Effects

Tenet (W)

The Midnight Sky

Love and Monsters

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman (W)

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Writing (Adaptated Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

The Father (W)

Nomadland

One Night in Miami...

The White Tiger

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul (W)

Wolfwalkers

Music (Original Song)

Fight for You from Judas and the Black Messiah (W)

Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Speak Now from One Night in Miami...

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul (W)

Documentary (Feature)

Time

Crip Camp

My Octopus Teacher (W)

Collective

The Mole Agent

Documentary (Short)

Colette (W)

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward"

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal (W)

Short Film (Live Action)

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers (W)

White Eye

Animated short film



If Anything Happens I Love You (W)

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

Film Editing



The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal (W)

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

