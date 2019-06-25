'Avengers: Endgame' re-release: What will you see?

'Avengers: Endgame' is returning to theatres with additional footage this weekend. And we now have some details on what to expect.

According to MCU Cosmic, this re-release will feature a deleted scene, a Stan Lee tribute and a "short tease" for 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'. The report suggests that the deleted scene will play after the credits and will feature Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. No details on the exact nature of the scene are available.

The re-release is a big push to take 'Endgame' beyond the all-time global box office record held by 'Avatar'. 'Endgame' is about $38 million short of the James Cameron film.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said the re-release would have “a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

And fans are excited once again for this bonus treat from their favourite film franchise. According to a CNBC report, tickets for the re-release went on sale in the US on Monday.