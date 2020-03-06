'Baaghi 3' day 1 box office collection: Tiger Shroff starrer makes a good start

The much-hyped Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3, which hit screens on Friday (March 6), has made a terrific start at the box office much to the delight of 'Ronnie' fans. Speaking to DH, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says the opening day collection will be between Rs 20 crore and Rs 24 crore.

"I maintain that the day one collection will be between Rs 20 crore and Rs 24 crore, which is a respectable figure by Tiger Shroff standards," he says.

He says the morning shows of Baaghi 3 had an occupancy of around 35 per cent but things picked up as the day progressed.

"Initial trends suggest that the afternoon shows had an occupancy of more than 60 per cent," says Dubey.

If these estimates hold, Baaghi 3 will fail to beat the opening day collection of Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.1 core) and this might set the cat among the pigeons.

Dubey says the Coronavirus scare is responsible for the actioner not living up to expectations.

"Under normal circumstances, Baaghi 3 would have had an opening of around Rs 27 crore. So, in a way, the coronavirus situation has affected its prospects," he says.

Meanwhile, the film has received mixed to negative reactions from a vast section of the audience and the word of mouth is not too favourable. Trade experts feel that this might affect the actioner once the initial buzz fades away. Either way, the next few days might decide the fate of the Ahmed Khan-directed movie.

Baaghi 3 features Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with Tiger. The film has an impressive supporting cast that includes Riteish Deshmukh, Disha Patani, Ankit Lokhande of Manikarnika fame and Jackie Shroff.

Read: 'Baaghi 3' day 1 box office prediction: Tiger Shroff starrer to take a good start despite coronavirus scare