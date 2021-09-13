Balakrishna’s film with director Gopichand to be titled ‘Rowdyism’: Reports

Actor Balakrishna is set to collaborate with director Gopichand for an action drama, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. According to reports, the film is likely to be titled Rowdyism and the makers have already registered the title. An official announcement on the same may be made in the coming days.

The film reportedly features NBK in a new avatar and caters to the masses. The biggie is likely to feature several commercial elements and has a 'paisa vasool' storyline. Going by Gopichand’s previous films, the action scenes will be grand and intense. The film comes at a time when the director is going through a good phase on the work front.

He scored a big hit with the Ravi Teja-starrer Krack, which was released during Sankranti. It was an action drama that catered to ‘Mass Maharaja’ fans and starred Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. The cast included Samuthirakani and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar.

Balakrishna, on the other hand, was last seen in the K S Ravikumar-helmed Ruler that did not do well at the box office. He is awaiting the release of Akhanda, which reunites him with mass director Boyapati Srinu.

The two first teamed up for the 2010 release Simha, a big hit at the box office. They subsequently collaborated for Legend, which attained cult status. Their latest film is likely to be 'massier' than their previous outings. It features Pragya Jaiswal, who garnered attention with her work in the Krish-helmed war drama Kanche, as the leading lady and is her first film with the Nandamuri hero. She recently told DH that she enjoyed working with him as he is passionate about cinema.

Akhanda was to be released in theatres in May but the plan was dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It might hit the screens in October if things improve in the coming weeks. NBK also has a film with Anil Ravipudi in his kitty.